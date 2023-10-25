Alexander-Walker is part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Alexander-Walker will step into the place of Jaden McDaniels (calf) in the starting lineup alongside Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. In three starts with the Jazz last season, Alexander-Walker averaged 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.8 minutes.
