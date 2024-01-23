Alexander-Walker is starting Monday's game against Charlotte.
Alexander-Walker is in line for a spot start due to the absence of Mike Conley (hamstring). Alexander-Walker fared well in his last opportunity to start Jan. 10 against the Celtics, putting up 15 points along with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes.
