Alexander-Walker produced eight points (3-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 114-88 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo had some nice moments on defense in the first half, but combined to shoot 6-of-25 from the field. Ultimately, the Thunder ran away with this game with a 38-22 third quarter. With Mike Conley having a tough postseason, it wouldn't be a surprise if Alexander-Walker played a larger role in this series.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Shines off bench in Game 2•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Struggles from deep in closeout•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Quiet in 29 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Plays hero in final seconds•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Productive off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Pops for 20 off bench•