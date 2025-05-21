Alexander-Walker produced eight points (3-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 114-88 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo had some nice moments on defense in the first half, but combined to shoot 6-of-25 from the field. Ultimately, the Thunder ran away with this game with a 38-22 third quarter. With Mike Conley having a tough postseason, it wouldn't be a surprise if Alexander-Walker played a larger role in this series.