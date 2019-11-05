Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Continued reserve role
Vonleh scored five points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with six rebounds in 16 minutes in Monday's loss to Milwaukee.
Gorgui Dieng has been the surprise starter at power forward with Karl-Anthony Towns serving a two-game suspension rather than Vonleh. Towns will return Wednesday, so Vonleh will continue to have a lesser role off the bench. He's played between 13 and 16 minutes in every game this season.
