Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Drops out of rotation

Vonleh (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Monday's 112-102 win over the Jazz.

Gorgui Dieng stepped into the rotation in place of Vonleh, backing up starting center Karl-Anthony Towns. Vonleh's move to the bench was odd timing after he grabbed a season-high eight rebounds in 13 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 loss to the Rockets. Even if Vonleh eventually takes back a rotation spot from Dieng, his ceiling for production will be low with Towns entrenched in a 35-plus-minute role.