Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Drops out of rotation
Vonleh (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Monday's 112-102 win over the Jazz.
Gorgui Dieng stepped into the rotation in place of Vonleh, backing up starting center Karl-Anthony Towns. Vonleh's move to the bench was odd timing after he grabbed a season-high eight rebounds in 13 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 loss to the Rockets. Even if Vonleh eventually takes back a rotation spot from Dieng, his ceiling for production will be low with Towns entrenched in a 35-plus-minute role.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Limited playing time•
-
Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Continued reserve role•
-
Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Four rebounds in T-Wolves debut•
-
Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: To sign with Minnesota•
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Out for finale•
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Ruled out for Tuesday's clash•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...