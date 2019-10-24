Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Four rebounds in T-Wolves debut

Vonleh (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) scored two points with four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 14 minutes in Wednesday's win at Brooklyn.

Vonleh worked as the primary backup at center and power forward as neither Gorgui Dieng or Jordan Bell were used in the game. His reserve role will have him playing at a pace less than the 25.3 minutes per game he logged last year with the Knicks.