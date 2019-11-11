Play

Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Limited playing time

Vonleh did not score or attempt a shot and had just one rebound in five minutes in Sunday's overtime loss to Denver.

Vonleh has seen his limited role off the bench reduced even further the past two games as he played just nine minutes Friday. Vonleh couldn't get significant minutes even when Karl-Anthony Towns was suspended two games, so he looks far down the depth chart at this point.

More News
Our Latest Stories