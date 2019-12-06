Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Misses fourth straight game
Vonleh has not made an appearance since Nov. 23 against Phoenix.
The 23-year-old played in Minnesota's first 13 games of the 2019-20 season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13 minutes. He has played only one game since, which would suggest head coach Ryan Saunders seems to prefer other options right now. Big men Gorgui Dieng, Treveon Graham and Keita Bates-Diop have all seen stable double-digit minutes amidst Vonleh's exclusion from the team.
