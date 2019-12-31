Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Officially out
Vonleh (back) won't be available for Monday's game against Brooklyn.
Vonleh will miss Monday's matchup due to a left gluteal bruise. Jordan Bell and Keita Bates-Diop could see more time as a result.
