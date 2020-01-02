Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Out Thursday
Vonleh (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Vonleh is out for a third straight game as he recovers from a left gluteal bruise. His next chance to play arrives Sunday against the Cavaliers.
