Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Outside rotation
Vonleh (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Monday in the Timberwolves' 113-109 loss to the Kings.
Vonleh hasn't been used in any of the Timberwolves' last nine games and looks to be behind all of Karl-Anthony Towns, Robert Covington, Gorgui Dieng, Jordan Bell and Naz Reid among the team's big men. Covington is a prime candidate to be traded ahead of Thursday's deadline, though player like Bell, Keita Bates-Diop and Kelan Martin seem more likely than Vonleh to benefit from any transaction.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...