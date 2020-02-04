Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Outside rotation

Vonleh (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Monday in the Timberwolves' 113-109 loss to the Kings.

Vonleh hasn't been used in any of the Timberwolves' last nine games and looks to be behind all of Karl-Anthony Towns, Robert Covington, Gorgui Dieng, Jordan Bell and Naz Reid among the team's big men. Covington is a prime candidate to be traded ahead of Thursday's deadline, though player like Bell, Keita Bates-Diop and Kelan Martin seem more likely than Vonleh to benefit from any transaction.