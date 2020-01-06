Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Plays minor role off bench

Vonleh (back) played eight minutes off the bench and finished with four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds and one block in Sunday's 118-103 win over the Cavaliers.

Vonleh returned to action after missing the previous three games due to the back injury. He served as the backup to Gorgui Dieng and fared well in his limited minutes, but Vonleh may find himself on the outside of coach Ryan Saunders' rotation once Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) rejoins the Wolves' frontcourt mix.