Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Plays minor role off bench
Vonleh (back) played eight minutes off the bench and finished with four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds and one block in Sunday's 118-103 win over the Cavaliers.
Vonleh returned to action after missing the previous three games due to the back injury. He served as the backup to Gorgui Dieng and fared well in his limited minutes, but Vonleh may find himself on the outside of coach Ryan Saunders' rotation once Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) rejoins the Wolves' frontcourt mix.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...