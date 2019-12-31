Play

Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Questionable for Monday

Vonleh is questionable for Monday's game against the Nets due to a left gluteal contusion.

Vonleh was a late addition to the injury report, and an update on his status should come closer to tipoff. He's seen an uptick in minutes off the bench of late with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Jake Layman (toe) out.

