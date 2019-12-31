Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Questionable for Monday
Vonleh is questionable for Monday's game against the Nets due to a left gluteal contusion.
Vonleh was a late addition to the injury report, and an update on his status should come closer to tipoff. He's seen an uptick in minutes off the bench of late with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Jake Layman (toe) out.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Misses fourth straight game•
-
Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Starting Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Drops out of rotation•
-
Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Limited playing time•
-
Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Continued reserve role•
-
Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Four rebounds in T-Wolves debut•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...