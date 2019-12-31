Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Questionable Wednesday
Vonleh (glute) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Bucks, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Vonleh missed Monday's game against the Nets due to a left gluteal contusion, and it's possible he misses a second straight contest. More information on his condition may arrive following the Timberwolves' morning shootaround.
