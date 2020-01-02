Play

Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Ruled out Wednesday

Vonleh (back) won't play in Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.

Vonleh will miss a second-straight game as he continues to battle a left gluteal bruise. Jordan Bell and Keita Bates-Diop are the most likely beneficiaries of the extra minutes created by Vonleh's absence.

