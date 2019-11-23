Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Starting Saturday
Vonleh will start at power forward during Saturday's game against the Suns.
The Timberwolves are dealing with a variety of injuries, so Vonleh sees himself in an expanded role. It will be his first start of the season.
