Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Stuck on bench
Vonleh did not pay in Monday's win over Utah due to a coach's decision.
Gorgui Dieng got rare playing time as a result. Vonleh's move to the bench was odd timing since he had eight rebounds in his previous game. Vonleh is averaging just 13 minutes per game and a high of just 17 minutes in one game, showing he's far down the depth chart.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Limited playing time•
-
Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Continued reserve role•
-
Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Four rebounds in T-Wolves debut•
-
Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: To sign with Minnesota•
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Out for finale•
-
Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Ruled out for Tuesday's clash•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...