Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: Stuck on bench

Vonleh did not pay in Monday's win over Utah due to a coach's decision.

Gorgui Dieng got rare playing time as a result. Vonleh's move to the bench was odd timing since he had eight rebounds in his previous game. Vonleh is averaging just 13 minutes per game and a high of just 17 minutes in one game, showing he's far down the depth chart.

