Timberwolves' Noah Vonleh: To sign with Minnesota
Vonleh has agreed to a one-year contract with the Timberwolves, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Vonleh is coming off the best year of his career and started 57 of his 68 appearances with the Knicks. Capable of playing both power forward and center, Vonleh should provide extra frontcourt help for the Wolves. However, it's unlikely he'll reach the 25.3 minutes per game he saw last year given the presence of Karl-Anthony Towns, Gorgui Dieng, Jordan Bell, Robert Covington and Treveon Graham.
