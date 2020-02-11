Spellman has yet to join the Timberwolves since being acquired from the Warriors on Thursday and may be waived by Minnesota, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

As a 2018 first-round pick who occasionally showed signs of promise during his time with Golden State this season, Spellman looked like he would have been a player viewed as an asset for a non-contending Timberwolves club. Apparently, Minnesota isn't as high on his long-term potential, as Wolfson notes that it's "possible" Spellman gets cut loose without ever suiting up for the team. At the very least, expect Spellman to remain out for the Timberwolves' final game before the All-Star break Wednesday versus Charlotte while Minnesota's front office continues to ponder his future with the club.