Spellman registered 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 win over the Vipers.

Spellman has looked impressive for the Wolves and was doing enough to be considered for a promotion to the Timberwolves roster. However, it's unclear when he and the rest of the Wolves will be able to take the floor again, however, as the G League has suspended its season indefinitely amid coronavirus concerns.