Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Good to go Saturday
Spellman has been cleared to make his Timberwolves debut Saturday against the Clippers.
It's not entirely clear what Spellman's role will be with his new team. However, the Timberwolves depth is pretty thin, so he could continue to see nearly the 20 minutes per game he was garnering with Golden State.
