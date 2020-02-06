Spellman was traded from the Warriors to the Timberwolves on Thursday along with D'Angelo Russell and Jacob Evans in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and a pair of draft picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Spellman joins a deeper frontcourt in Minnesota, so his recent run of playing time -- he's averaging 21.2 minutes per game since the start of January -- could be coming to an end. Across 49 appearances with the Warriors before getting traded, the second-year big man posted averages of 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.1 minutes.