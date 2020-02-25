Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Nears double-double
Spellman notched 32 points (11-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks during Sunday's 152-148 loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Spellman has averaged 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.7 percent from deep in three G-League contests. The big man, who was acquired by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a multi-team trade from the Golden State Warriors, has enough quality to be part of Minnesota's rotation sooner than later. He's widely expected to debut with the TWolves before the end of the current 2019-20 season.
