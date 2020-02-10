Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Out again Monday
Spellman (not injury related) will miss Monday's game against the Raptors.
Spellman has yet to join the team since being acquired from the Warriors in the trade deadline deal that netted the Timberwolves D'Angelo Russell. His next opportunity to play comes Wednesday against Charlotte.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Won't play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Good to go Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Moved to Minnesota•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: To share time at center•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Revived in loss•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Benched in second straight•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...