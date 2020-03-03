Spellman posted 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Spellman is more than ready to become part of an NBA rotation but for the time being, he's doing what he can to help the Wolves win games. The former Warrior has looked productive thus far, averaging 20.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in four contests with Iowa.