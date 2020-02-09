Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Won't play Saturday
Spellman will not play Saturday against the Clippers due to a coach's decision.
Spellman originally was deemed available, but his presence won't be needed Saturday. It's possible he ends up getting into the rotation at some point with his new team.
