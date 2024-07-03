Dozier agreed to a one-year contract with the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dozier spent last season with Serbian club Partizan Belgrade but will get another shot in the NBA during the 2024-25 campaign. He suffered a torn ACL in November of 2021 while playing with the Nuggets, and he played mainly in the G League during the 2022-23 campaign, spending time with the affiliates of the Timberwolves and Kings. Over 33 Euroleague appearances last year, Dozier averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game.