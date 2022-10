Dozier (undisclosed) didn't appear in Sunday's preseason game against the Clippers.

Dozier continues to remain sidelined during the preseason, but it's possible the Timberwolves are just being cautious with the wing considering he's less than one year removed from a torn ACL. It's unclear if Dozier will see any minutes Wednesday against the Lakers, but he'll probably be limited in some capacity once he's able to return to the court.