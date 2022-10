The Timberwolves waived Dozier on Saturday.

Dozier did not appear in any of the Timberwolves' preseason games. Last season he averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.6 steals in 18.9 minutes across 18 games for the Nuggets. Dozier will look to join his fifth team in six seasons.