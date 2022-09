Dozier is signing a contract with the Timberwolves, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dozier was cleared for basketball activities in June and will be available for the start of training camp. He is coming off of an ACL tear from last November, so he'll likely be brought along slowly. In 18 games with the Nuggets last season, Dozier compiled 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.