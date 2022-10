Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said that Dozier (undisclosed) will not play in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Lakers, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Dozier also did not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Clippers for an undisclosed reason. He may be just resting like many of the other Timberwolves. However, if Dozier does not play Friday it will put his status for the regular-season opener in doubt.