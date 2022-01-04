Beverley closed with 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Monday's 122-104 victory over Los Angeles.

Beverley's assist total led all players and was his highest mark of the campaign. The veteran point guard is averaging 5.2 dimes on the season, which is on pace for the best mark of his career. However, his fantasy value is tempered by a lack of scoring (8.8 points per contest) and poor shooting (41.8 percent from the field, 69.8 percent from the charity stripe).