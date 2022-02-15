Beverley signed a one-year, $13 million contract extension with the Timberwolves on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Beverley will be locked up for the 2022 campaign following Monday's negotiations. The former second-round pick out of Arkansas has been putting up his best scoring totals since the 2017 campaign, averaging 9.0 points to go along with 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 38 contests so far in 2021.