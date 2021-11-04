Beverley had 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-115 loss to the Clippers.

The 33-year-old received the spot start versus his former team with D'Angelo Russell (ankle) sidelined, and he came up only two assists short of his first career triple-double. Beverley has averaged 8.2 points, 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 23.4 minutes this season, and he should return to the bench in Friday's rematch against Los Angeles if Russell is able to play.