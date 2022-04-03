Beverley is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to right ankle soreness.

Beverley was a late addition to the injury due to his ankle issue. He's averaged 8.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 26.8 minutes per game across his last six appearances, but Jordan McLaughlin and Jaylen Nowell should see increased run if Beverley is unavailable Sunday.