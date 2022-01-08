Beverley (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Beverley missed Friday's game with right groin soreness. He's been great over the past five games, averaging 11.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 27.2 minutes.
