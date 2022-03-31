Beverley ended with 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 125-102 loss to the Raptors.

Beverley scored in double figures for just the second time over his last six appearances. During that stretch, the veteran point guard has averaged 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 24.0 minutes per game. Beverley will look to bounce out of his slump and help Minnesota snap their current two-game losing streak Friday against the Nuggets.