Beverley exited Wednesday's game against the Hawks with a sprained right ankle.
Beverley had zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound and two assists in six minutes before exiting with the injury. He's likely done for the day and will have a few days to recover before Sunday's matchup with Brooklyn.
