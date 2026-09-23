Sandfort agreed to a training camp contract with the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports.

Sandfort could compete for a spot on Minnesota's regular-season roster, though it's possible he'll be waived before training camp begins since the organization now owns his G League rights. The 24-year-old appeared in 25 outings with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in 2025-26, averaging 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks in 27.4 minutes per showing.