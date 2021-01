Rubio (COVID-19 protocols) is active for Friday's game against the Hawks, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.

Rubio was originally ruled out for this contest before getting upgraded to questionable, so his active designation is a complete turnaround. The veteran point guard missed the Timberwolves' previous two games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. His availability figures to decrease Jaden McDaniels and Jordan McLaughlin's minutes in some fashion.