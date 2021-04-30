Rubio tallied 26 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 126-114 victory over the Warriors.

After trending down over the past few games, Rubio came from the clouds Thursday, turning in arguably his best performance of the season. With D'Angelo Russell struggling on the offensive end, Rubio took it upon himself to do a lot of the heavy lifting, leading the team with 26 points. He remains a viable 12-team asset due simply to his upside in both assists and steals. Scoring outbursts such as this are simply icing on the cake.