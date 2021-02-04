Rubio tallied eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 28 minutes Wednesday in the Timberwolves' 111-108 loss to the Spurs.

Rubio provided some nice cross-category production Wednesday, but he can't be counted on to see this level of minutes regularly. Over the Wolves' prior four games, Rubio played between 18 and 22 minutes, which is likely the range he'll fall in most nights when both D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley are available.