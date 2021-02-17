Rubio supplied 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Lakers.

Rubio endured a tough scoring stretch with 20 straight games with nine or fewer points, but he seems to be turning things around with back-to-back double-digit scoring appearances as a starter. The veteran point guard will likely see an uptick in his numbers while D'Angelo Russell (leg) is out, and while his value as a passer remains unchanged, he might be trending in the right direction towards becoming a more reliable scoring asset. If he's able to accomplish that, then his upside would undoubtedly experience a considerable rise.