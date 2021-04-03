Rubio (back) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Rubio was a late addition to Friday's injury report before sitting out the team's game against the Grizzlies. On the second night of a back-to-back set, he is trending towards another absence. Should he indeed get ruled out, look for Jordan McLaughlin to get another start at point guard.
