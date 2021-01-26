Rubio recorded six points (1-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 26 minutes during the 130-108 loss to Golden State on Monday.

Rubio was far from efficient in the loss Monday. The guard had a subpar 11 percent on the floor and only saw success from the line. He did manage to move the ball and gather a season-high in assists (11), but it was not enough to make up for his shooting woes. He has not been great the entire season and will not be viable any time soon.