Rubio finished Tuesday's 134-120 win over the Kings with six points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 assists, four rebounds and a steal over 30 minutes Tuesday.

The scoring wasn't there for Rubio in the win, but he made up for it by notching double-digit dimes for the first time in his past 11 games. Rubio continues to start over D'Angelo Russell, though that arrangement may not last long given Russell's 28-point outburst Tuesday. Even in a reserve role, Rubio could still make an impact. He's not a reliable scorer but is averaging 6.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 55 games this season.