Rubio had 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 assists, three rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Pacers.

Rubio has started five games in a row due to D'Angelo Russell's knee injury, and the veteran point guard is expected to remain in that role for the foreseeable future. He's experienced an uptick in his numbers as a result of the increased playing time, dishing out eight or more dimes in four of those contests while scoring in double digits in three straight games. He is averaging 11.8 points and 9.0 assists per tilt over that five-game span.