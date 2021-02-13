Over 28 minutes, Rubio totaled five points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists and four rebounds during the Timberwolves' loss to the Hornets on Friday.

For the second consecutive game, Rubio got the start for the injured D'Angelo Russell (leg). While Rubio has only managed to hit double figures in scoring just once this season, he's now dished out at least five assists in 18 games.