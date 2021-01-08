Rubio posted two points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and five steals across 29 minutes in Thursday's 135-117 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Rubio's back in a Timberwolves uniform after tours with the Jazz and the Suns, and he's stellar at what he does best. His ability to get the ball in hands of playmakers is his calling card, and he was finally able to show it off on Thursday. He set season-highs in assists, steals and rebounds despite scoring only two points. It's unlikely that Rubio will get the kind of minutes he had in his last tenure in Minneapolis, but he's a great help for managers in roto formats if you need help with your assist numbers.