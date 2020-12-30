Rubio scored 17 points (6-8 FG< 2-3 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with five assists, a steal and three turnovers during 26 minutes of Tuesday's 124-101 loss to the Clippers.

Rubio entered the starting lineup for the first time since opening night and responded with an efficient outing from the floor. Rubio's 17 points were the third most on the team, while his minutes were capped in the blowout loss.